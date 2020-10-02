Advertisement

Non-Filers should claim Economic Impact Payment says Gov. Kelly

(AP Images)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The IRS sent special letters to almost 70,000 Kansans, urging them to claim Economic Impact Payments by October 15.

Governor Laura Kelly says an Internal Revenue Service news release issued on Sept. 17, announced that a special mailing has been sent to individuals who are not typically required to file a tax return and have not yet registered to receive the Economic Impact Payment available under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

According to Gov. Kelly, information from the IRS shows that almost 70,000 Kansans may qualify will or already have gotten a letter encouraging them to register for the payment by Oct. 15, using the special Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Tool.

Gov. Kelly said to help address concerns of fraud, the IRS has posted a copy of the letter on its website.

According to the Kansas Governor, Kansans that receive the letter are encouraged to register to determine their eligibility for the EIP of up to $1,200 for individuals and up to $2,400 for married couples. It said residents with qualifying children under the age of 17 at the end of 2019 can get up to an additional $500 for each qualifying child.

The IRS website says the Non-Filers tool is designed for people that are not required to file a tax return and may include the following:

  • individuals who do not meet the income threshold to file a return
  • individuals experiencing homelessness
  • recipients of certain federal benefits such as Social Security, Supplemental Security, Veterans Affairs benefits, or Railroad Retirement benefits.

Gov. Kelly said after Oct. 15, the only way to claim the EIP will be to file a federal tax return.

For assistance, representatives are available on the IRS hotline at 800-919-9835.

