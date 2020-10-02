MFD honors Fire Prevention Week

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Fire Department is honoring Fire Prevention Week.

The Manhattan Fire Department says Oct. 5 marks the start of Fire Prevention Week and it is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to promote 2020′s campaign, “Serve up Fire Safety in the Kitchen,” which aims to educate the public about preventing kitchen and cooking fires.

MFD said NFPA statistics show cooking as the leading cause of home fires and fire injuries in the U.S. It said the same holds true in Manhattan, where it responds to an average of 25 cooking fires a year causing over $60,000 in damage annually.

“A cooking fire can grow quickly. I have seen many homes damaged and people injured by fires that could easily have been prevented,” said Fire Marshal Jake Powell. “There are simple things you can do to avoid having a kitchen fire or control it quickly if one does start.”

MFD said it gives the following tips to keep residents safe from having a cooking fire:

Never leave cooking food unattended. Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling or broiling. If you have to leave, even for a short time, turn off the stove.

If you are simmering, baking, roasting, or boiling food, check it regularly, remain in the home while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that you’re cooking.

You have to be alert when cooking. You won’t be alert if you are sleepy, have taken medicine or drugs, or consumed alcohol that makes you drowsy.

Always keep an oven mitt and pan lid nearby when you’re cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan to smother the flame, turn off the burner, and leave the pan covered until it is completely cool.

Have a “kid-free zone” of at least 3 feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried.

According to the department, its open house will not be hosted this year due to COVID-19. It said since it is unable to meet residents in person, it will be posting videos and photos on its Facebook and Twitter accounts about the department and fire prevention.

For any questions regarding cooking and fire safety, contact Fire Marshal Jake Powell, Manhattan Fire Department, at 785-587-4506.

