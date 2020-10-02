Advertisement

Man taken to hospital following head-on crash just east of Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was transported to a local hospital after he was injured in a head-on crash Friday afternoon just east of Topeka, authorities said.

The collision was reported around 3 p.m. in the 2600 block of S.E. 29th.

The location was just east of a bridge on S.E. 29th that crosses over Interstate 470 on the Kansas Turnpike. It was just west of S.E. West Edge Road.

Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said at the scene that a maroon, four-door Buick Century was traveling east in the left lane of S.E. 29th when it collided with a Dodge Ram pickup truck that was westbound on S.E. 29th.

Sheriff’s deputies told 13 NEWS at the scene that for an unknown reason, the Ram crossed over from the westbound lanes through the center turn lane before colliding with the Buick.

The driver of the Buick had to be extricated from his car, which had substantial damage on its front end and driver’s side.

Sheriff’s officials said the man driving the Ram was uninjured.

The drivers were alone in their vehicles, sheriff’s officials said.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

Traffic was allowed to proceed through the area as crews cleared the scene.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Army requests to collect water samples around Fort Riley

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Army is requesting to collect water samples around Fort Riley to test the quality of residents' drinking water.

News

13 News at Six

Updated: 9 minutes ago
13 News at Six

News

FSGC offers free Ask A Child Therapist service

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Family Service and Guidance Center in Topeka is offering ‘Ask a Child Therapist,' a 15-minute phone consultation, free for the month of October.

News

Access to quality, affordable internet proves to be necessity in pandemic

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
In the past, having high-speed internet was looked at as a luxury, not a necessity, but the COVID-19 pandemic has proved access to quality and affordable broadband is more important than ever.

News

8th Judicial District Nominating Commission to discuss accepting nominations for vacant judge seat

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet on Oct. 7 to discuss accepting nominations for a vacant judge seat.

Latest News

News

ArtsConnect previews October First Friday Artwalk

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The October First Friday Artwalk is fast approaching.

News

Man taken to hospital after head-on crash just east of Topeka

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A man driving a maroon, four-door Buick Century was taken to a local hospital after he was injured in a head-on crash Friday afternoon just east of Topeka.

News

SERVPRO offers cleaning tips to protect against ‘twindemic’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
With flu season right around the corner, Topeka’s cleaning specialists are offering cleaning tips to protect against the ‘twindemic.’

News

FSGC Topeka offering free "Ask a Child Therapist" service

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Suspect in 2016 triple homicide to be extradited to Shawnee Co.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The suspect in a 2016 triple homicide case is in the process of being extradited back to Shawnee County.