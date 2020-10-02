Man taken to hospital following head-on crash just east of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was transported to a local hospital after he was injured in a head-on crash Friday afternoon just east of Topeka, authorities said.

The collision was reported around 3 p.m. in the 2600 block of S.E. 29th.

The location was just east of a bridge on S.E. 29th that crosses over Interstate 470 on the Kansas Turnpike. It was just west of S.E. West Edge Road.

Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said at the scene that a maroon, four-door Buick Century was traveling east in the left lane of S.E. 29th when it collided with a Dodge Ram pickup truck that was westbound on S.E. 29th.

Sheriff’s deputies told 13 NEWS at the scene that for an unknown reason, the Ram crossed over from the westbound lanes through the center turn lane before colliding with the Buick.

The driver of the Buick had to be extricated from his car, which had substantial damage on its front end and driver’s side.

Sheriff’s officials said the man driving the Ram was uninjured.

The drivers were alone in their vehicles, sheriff’s officials said.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

Traffic was allowed to proceed through the area as crews cleared the scene.

