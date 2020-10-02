Local leaders react to Trump COVID-19 diagnosis

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Local leaders are reacting Friday morning to President Donald Trump and the First Lady testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day.

Kansas senate candidate and Representative Roger Marshall was the first to comment on the President’s and First Lady’s diagnosis this morning. He tweeted, “You’re in Laina and my prayers, Mr. President. Wishing you and the First Lady a speedy recovery,” in response to the president’s tweet.

You’re in Laina and my prayers, Mr. President. Wishing you and the First Lady a speedy recovery. https://t.co/UeAt6WOA3i — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) October 2, 2020

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who was also the former representative of Kansas' Fourth District, said he tested negative for the virus and hasn’t seen the president since September, per pool reports.

Susan and I are keeping President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS in our thoughts and prayers. May you both have a quick recovery. Our nation is standing strong with you! — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) October 2, 2020

Kansas Senator Pat Roberts tweeted this morning, also in response to the president’s tweet.

Franki and I wish the President and First Lady a quick and full recovery. https://t.co/MxmsCwKD1R — Senator Pat Roberts (@SenPatRoberts) October 2, 2020

Kansas' other senator, Jerry Moran, tweeted his well wishes.

Robba and I are wishing the president and first lady a speedy recovery. Our prayers are with them and all Kansans and Americans who have been impacted by this virus. https://t.co/LcN8TtfU6q — Senator Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) October 2, 2020

Kansas Senate candidate Barbara Bollier wished the President and First Lady a quick recovery in a tweet.

I’m praying for a quick recovery for the President and First Lady. Please stay safe, everyone. — Dr. Barbara Bollier (@BarbaraBollier) October 2, 2020

Rep. Ron Estes said him and his wife are praying for their recovery.

Susan and I join the millions of Americans in praying for the President and First Lady's swift recovery. — Rep. Ron Estes (@RepRonEstes) October 2, 2020

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said she is wishing them a “strong and speedy” recovery in a tweet.

I’m wishing the President and the First Lady a strong and speedy recovery from COVID-19. — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) October 2, 2020

Rep. Sharice Davis wished the president, first lady, and others, a speedy recovery.

Wishing a speedy recovery to the President, First Lady, and all the people at the White House or elsewhere who contracted COVID. — Rep. Sharice Davids (@RepDavids) October 2, 2020

Rep. Steve Watkins also wished the president a speedy recovery.

Fong and I are praying for @POTUS and @FLOTUS, and wishing them a speedy recovery. — Rep. Steve Watkins (@Rep_Watkins) October 2, 2020

This story will be updated when more details are available.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.