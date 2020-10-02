Local leaders react to Trump COVID-19 diagnosis
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Local leaders are reacting Friday morning to President Donald Trump and the First Lady testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day.
Kansas senate candidate and Representative Roger Marshall was the first to comment on the President’s and First Lady’s diagnosis this morning. He tweeted, “You’re in Laina and my prayers, Mr. President. Wishing you and the First Lady a speedy recovery,” in response to the president’s tweet.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who was also the former representative of Kansas' Fourth District, said he tested negative for the virus and hasn’t seen the president since September, per pool reports.
Kansas Senator Pat Roberts tweeted this morning, also in response to the president’s tweet.
Kansas' other senator, Jerry Moran, tweeted his well wishes.
Kansas Senate candidate Barbara Bollier wished the President and First Lady a quick recovery in a tweet.
Rep. Ron Estes said him and his wife are praying for their recovery.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said she is wishing them a “strong and speedy” recovery in a tweet.
Rep. Sharice Davis wished the president, first lady, and others, a speedy recovery.
Rep. Steve Watkins also wished the president a speedy recovery.
This story will be updated when more details are available.
Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.