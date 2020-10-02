Advertisement

Laird Noller introduces mobile service van

Laird Noller Ford is offering mobile car services in Topeka.
Laird Noller Ford is offering mobile car services in Topeka.
By Chris Fisher and Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka dealership is jumping on the contact-less bandwagon when it comes to taking care of your car.

Laird Noller Ford rolled out their new mobile service van on Thursday. The dealership says instead of you going to them, they will come to you for all types of vehicle maintenance.

Mobile van technicians can do oil changes, light brake work, tire rotations and other light maintenance in your driveway or work parking lot, and can also take care of some minor Ford recalls.

Laird Noller says the mobile service van will be parked at 21st and Topeka Blvd. Friday at 4 pm for anyone to stop by and ask their techs questions.

