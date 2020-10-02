KU prepares to welcome 10,000 football fans amid pandemic

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU’s home opener loss to Coastal Carolina kicked off in front of an empty stadium. Now, the Jayhawks are welcoming back in 10,000 fans as they take on #17 Oklahoma State.

“We want them to have fun, we want them to be excited about us playing football again, we want them to enjoy the experience, but overall we want to keep them safe," Jeff Long, KU director of athletics, said.

Everyone inside will be required to follow a slate of protocols including wearing a mask at all times on campus.

Long said he’s optimistic fans will abide by the guidelines, but staff will be present to provide reminders and monitor compliance.

“When you’re in the atmosphere of a stadium and you’re eating, you might be having a soft drink, you forget to put your mask back on, we’re going to be there to remind you," Long said.

No tailgating is allowed, and fans must sit in their assigned ticketed seats to ensure social distancing is followed.

Those in attendance will find additional hand washing and hand sanitizing stations, as well as stickers on the ground indicating where to stand for any places lines may form like restrooms, concessions, and ticket office windows.

Tickets will be distributed via mobile delivery. However, KU says any season ticket holders that have received hard copies of their tickets in the mail should use those to access the game on Saturday.

If you received hard copies of season tickets in the mail, that means you are included in the 10,000 fan capacity.

For now, these guidelines appy to just football, but Long says it’s a step forward to watching in-person sports at KU down the road.

“The simple guidelines keep them safe, allow them to come and enjoy the football game, and enjoy football, basketball, soccer, volleyball in the future.”

