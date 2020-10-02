Advertisement

KU prepares to welcome 10,000 football fans amid pandemic

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU’s home opener loss to Coastal Carolina kicked off in front of an empty stadium. Now, the Jayhawks are welcoming back in 10,000 fans as they take on #17 Oklahoma State.

“We want them to have fun, we want them to be excited about us playing football again, we want them to enjoy the experience, but overall we want to keep them safe," Jeff Long, KU director of athletics, said.

Everyone inside will be required to follow a slate of protocols including wearing a mask at all times on campus.

Long said he’s optimistic fans will abide by the guidelines, but staff will be present to provide reminders and monitor compliance.

“When you’re in the atmosphere of a stadium and you’re eating, you might be having a soft drink, you forget to put your mask back on, we’re going to be there to remind you," Long said.

No tailgating is allowed, and fans must sit in their assigned ticketed seats to ensure social distancing is followed.

Those in attendance will find additional hand washing and hand sanitizing stations, as well as stickers on the ground indicating where to stand for any places lines may form like restrooms, concessions, and ticket office windows.

Tickets will be distributed via mobile delivery. However, KU says any season ticket holders that have received hard copies of their tickets in the mail should use those to access the game on Saturday.

If you received hard copies of season tickets in the mail, that means you are included in the 10,000 fan capacity.

For now, these guidelines appy to just football, but Long says it’s a step forward to watching in-person sports at KU down the road.

“The simple guidelines keep them safe, allow them to come and enjoy the football game, and enjoy football, basketball, soccer, volleyball in the future.”

MIAA basketball set to tip-off Nov. 18; select fall sports moved to spring

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
The MIAA will move forward with the basketball season as scheduled. Games are slated to tip off Nov. 18 and 19, with practice to begin Oct. 15.

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden’s Johnny Holloway

Updated: 23 hours ago
This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Hayden High’s Johnny Holloway.

K-State announces Cayman Islands Classic canceled for 2020

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
K-State Athletics announced Wednesday the Cayman Islands Classic has been canceled due to the NCAA changing the college basketball season’s start date.

ESU athletes help clean downtown Emporia

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:02 AM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
The Emporia State volleyball team had trash bags in hand and masks on as they walked up and down picking up trash in downtown Emporia. This is part of an effort made by the athletics program to help out the community. The tennis and the women’s basketball teams both have spent time helping to clean the city.

Tae Thomas blazes her own trail

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT
Kicker Talayah Thomas blazes her own trail amidst the already great tradition of the Thomas family in Topeka High School sports.

Sports

Mahomes and fiance expecting child

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiance Brittany Matthews are celebrating a new addition to their family. Matthews posted on her twitter that the soon-to-be wedded couple is expecting a child.

Chiefs beat Ravens 34-20, move to 3-0

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
In the battle of the reigning MVPs, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and company came out on top over Lamar Jackson and the Ravens with a 34-20 win in Baltimore.

Three ‘Cats pick up Conference Player of the Week Awards

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 1:22 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
Three different Kansas State players were recognized by the Big 12 Conference for their performances.