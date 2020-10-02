KDA awards Specialty Crop Block Grants

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture is awarding its 2020 Specialty Crop Block Grants.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says it has been awarded $331,846 through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. It said funds for the program have been presented by the U.S. Department of Agriculture - Agriculture Marketing Service to increase opportunities for specialty crops.

According to the USDA, specialty crops are defined as, “fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops, including floriculture.”

The KDA said it has selected other recipients to further utilize the funds, which are as follows:

Prairieland Market, Increasing Specialty Crops in Prepared Foods and Retail Sales at Prairieland Market, $42,655 (Saline County) — The KDA said through marketing, this project will expand awareness of prepared foods and retail opportunities to consume local specialty crops that Prairieland Market in Salina will source from more than 12 local growers.

Extension Education Foundation, Promoting Specialty Crops in South Central Kansas through Growing Growers Learning Network, $68,312 (Sedgwick County) — The KDA said the foundation will build upon previous successes of the Growing Growers program and create a Growing Growers Learning Network to provide learning experiences for new, beginning and socially disadvantaged producers related to recommended business practices, best food safety practices and developing quality sustainable business.

Kansas State University, Building Capacity for Education and Research Opportunities at K-State’s Willow Farm, $55,692 (Riley County) — The KDA said K-State will establish the Willow Lake Student Farm as the premier small- to mid-scale diversified farm research and training center in the Midwest by improving the farm’s infrastructure for hosting and teaching for-credit courses, workshops, field days, short courses, internships and volunteer opportunities.

Kansas Department of Agriculture, Specialty Crop Conference Education Support, $35,732 (statewide) — The KDA said it will financially assist Kansas specialty crop growers to attend a conference on specialty crop growing techniques and industry to increase their knowledge base and develop a plan of action to implement new ideas into their operations.

Kansas Specialty Crop Growers Association, Growing and Sustaining the Kansas Specialty Crop Growers Association, $61,744 (statewide) — The KDA said KSCGA will work to grow by improving communication for specialty crop growers, evaluating the current online/alternative marketing channels for specialty crops, upgrading the KSCGA member directory and building a statewide Specialty Crop Growers Support Bureau.

Children First: CEO Kansas, Fresh Food Matters, $55,995 (Sedgwick County) — The KDA said Children First: CEO Kansas will educate students about the importance of growing and eating specialty crops through experiential learning in four learning gardens throughout the area. It said further programs will include teaching adults how to prepare specialty crops in a teaching kitchen, as well as the distribution of information cards throughout the area.

For more information on the KDA Specialty Block Grant, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.