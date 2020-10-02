Advertisement

Kansas schools observing Anti-Bullying Awareness Week

(WOWT)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Schools across the state will be observing Kansas Anti-Bullying Awareness Week from October 5-11. This year’s theme is “Choose Peace.”

According to stopbullying.gov, 20 percent of students ages 12 to 18 have been bullied. In Kansas, more than one in five students reported they have been bullied on school property, according to a 2019 survey.

School-based bullying prevention programs have been shown to decrease bullying by up to 25 percent, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

Last year, State Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson created the Blue Ribbon Task Force on Bullying to research and identify bullying trends, data and prevention measures across the state. This past January, the State Board adopted the task force’s recommendations on how to reduce bullying in schools and enlisted the Kansas School Mental Health Advisory Council to draft a guidance document on those recommendations, which should be completed by the end of the year.

