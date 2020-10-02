Judge orders KCK auto restoration company to refund customers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wyandotte County judge has ordered a Kansas City, Kan., auto restoration company to refund its customers.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt said a Kansa City auto restoration company has been ordered to repay almost $8,000 to two Kansas customers after being found in violation of Kansas consumer protection laws.

According to Schmidt, Wyandotte County District Court Judge William Mahone ordered 4-5-6 Chevy Trucks LLC to pay $7,925 in restitution to the consumers after the defendant failed to respond to the AG’s lawsuit and failed to appear in court. He said the judge also ordered the company to pay $60,000 in civil penalties and pay the costs of the attorney general’s investigation. He said the company is not allowed to conduct business in Kansas until the restitution is paid in full.

AG Schmidt said he filed the suit against the company in October of 2019 after two customers claimed that the company failed to provide parts or restoration services on their vehicles. He said the customers had paid in advance for their services as far back as 2015 and tried to contact the company regarding the status of their transactions. He said after seeing no progress on their projects, the customers requested refunds, which the company failed to provide.

A copy fo the judgment can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.