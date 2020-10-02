How COVID-19 changes fine arts for USD 501

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Public Schools District gave a look at how the coronavirus has changed the study of fine arts.

The board heard a presentation Thursday night about COVID-19 precautions from the district’s art program teachers.

Bands for example can change the way they stand to reduce the risk of spread.

The move forms a straight line of forward-facing students instead of curving around the classroom.

Another option would use special masks with a hole in the front to allow students to play wind instruments.

The board also took note of changes beyond music.

The district has bumped up classroom supplies for visual arts students to make sure sanitized tools are always on-hand.

Finally the district heard a pitch to hold an art performance combine. The combine would be similar to ones planned for student-athletes - giving performers a chance to showcase their talents to potential college recruits.

The art classes and practices will continue, but some events like marching band competitions have been cancelled.

Plays are also rehearsing remotely - and determining how best to perform.

One potential idea is to perform shows in an auditorium and record the performance with no crowd present.

