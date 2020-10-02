Advertisement

Gov. Kelly orders flags lowered for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day

By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Oct. 2, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags throughout the state to be flown at half-staff on October 4 in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day.

“Let us honor all those who respond to the call and put their lives on the line to protect people, property, and communities,” Kelly said. “As the western United States grapples with the devastating wildfires, we are thankful for the Kansas firefighters who have stepped up to help their fellow countrymen and women on the frontlines.”

