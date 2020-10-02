Advertisement

Gov. Kelly makes appointments to her administration

(KY3)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly is making appointments to her administration.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has made appointments to Kansas state boards and commissions.

Gov. Kelly said the appointments are as follows:

Kansas Advisory Group on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention - Gov. Kelly said the purpose of the advisory group is to highlight, advocate for and promote the best interests of juveniles in Kansas. She said reflecting its purpose, it reviews juvenile justice policy, advises policymakers on issues affecting the juvenile justice system and strives to keep Kansas in compliance with the federal JJDPA act. She said it also participates in the development and review of the juvenile justice plan, review and comment on all juvenile justice and delinquency prevention and grant applications and makes recommendations regarding the grant applications.

  • Kristen Powell, Wichita

Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing - Gov. Kelly said the commission’s purpose is to advocate for and facilitate equal access to quality, coordinated and comprehensive services that enhance the quality of life for Kansans who are deaf and hard of hearing.

  • Stacey Storme, Overland Park (reappointment)
  • Kelsey Stock, Olathe

Kansas Real Estate Appraisal Board - Gov. Kelly said the board regulates real estate appraiser’s licenses, provides access to appraiser education resources and informs appraisers of industry news.

  • Beverly Easterwood, Kansas City

University of Kansas Hospital Authority - Gov. Kelly said this appointment is subject to Senate confirmation. She said the authority is the public oversight body governing the operations of the hospital at the University of Kansas Medical Center.

  • Robba Moran, Manhattan (reappointment)
  • Maureen Mahoney, Kansas City

State Board of Examiners in Optometry - Gov. Kelly said the board administers and enforces the provisions of Kansas Optometry Law so that the highest quality of eye care is provided to the citizens of Kansas.

  • Carisa De Anda, Lenexa

