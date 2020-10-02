Geary Co. reporting third COVID-19 death

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County Emergency Management is reporting their third death from COVID-19.

According to a news release, the 49-year-old man was in Intensive Care for several weeks before he passed away.

"We are saddened to hear of the passing of the individual and our condolences go out to his family, said Director of Emergency Management, Garry Berges. “Geary County authorities continue to strongly encourage everyone to wear masks when in public, do social distancing, and conduct frequent handwashing.”

They county did not provide any other details.

