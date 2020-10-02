Advertisement

FSGC offers free Ask A Child Therapist service

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Family Service and Guidance Center in Topeka is offering parents a chance to talk to someone about about their child’s mental health.

The ‘Ask a Child Therapist’ service is a 15-minute phone consultation. It’s free for the month of October.

FSGC’s director of clinical operations Karen Smothers spoke about the service, and how to tell when children are experiencing unhealthy anxiety in an interview on Eye on Northeast Kansas.

For details on the service, and to fill out the form to utilize it, visit https://fsgctopeka.org/ask.

