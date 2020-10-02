Friday forecast: Unseasonably cool through the weekend, warmer next week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highs for most spots will be in the 60s through Sunday with 70s returning next week. Keep in mind the normal high this time of year is 74°. The next and only chance of rain for the next 8 days is tonight and most spots remain dry. Those that do see rain don’t expect it to be very heavy, likely less than 0.10″.

Confidence remains fairly high on the overall forecast however the one factor that is questionable is the cloud cover today and tomorrow. Think overall it’ll be mostly sunny today with some clouds from time to time but some models are indicating mostly cloudy skies by 3pm. This shouldn’t have a major effect on temperatures but something to monitor. Tomorrow will have decreasing clouds but it’s the question on when mostly sunny skies will occur across the area. Some models have mostly sunny skies by mid-morning others have it more by mid-afternoon.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 60s for most spots, low 70s can’t be completely rule out toward central KS especially if clouds don’t move in as quickly as some models are indicating. Areas out toward central Kansas will also have higher winds, gusts up to 20 mph are possible. Further east the winds remain under 10 mph out of the south.

Tonight: Spotty showers after midnight especially north of I-70. Lows in the mid-upper 40s Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: IF there is leftover rain it will be gone by 9am leading to decreasing clouds and highs in the mid-upper 60s. Winds S/NW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Next week temperatures return to highs in the 70s and even some 80s with lows in the 50s. No chance of rain next week with all the rain staying up toward the northern plains. In fact with most spots dry tonight (Friday night) most spots likely won’t get rain until the second half of the month.

Taking Action:

While the latest models are indicating the rain from tonight will be gone by 9am at the latest tomorrow, if you have outdoor plans check the latest forecast/radar Saturday morning for an update.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.