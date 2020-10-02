Advertisement

Fidelity Bank teams up with Valeo for fundraising dinner

Fidelity Bank and Trust is teaming up with Valeo Behavioral Health to raise money for mental health awareness.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fidelity Bank and Trust is teaming up with Valeo Behavioral Health to raise money for mental health awareness.

Valeo will host fundraising dinners at the White Linen October 13th through 17th. Chef Adam Van Donge created a special four course menu for the event. Tickets are $40; half of the proceeds will be donated to Valeo, and Fidelity will match any donation up to $5,000.

If you’re interested in making a reservation for the dinner, you can call 785-340-2500.

