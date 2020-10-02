Advertisement

Enivsta announces results from September Envista Cares Challenge

Topeka Links accepted a big gift on Thursday from the Envista Cares Challenge
Topeka Links accepted a big gift on Thursday from the Envista Cares Challenge
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Links accepted a big gift on Thursday from the Envista Cares Challenge. With Envista’s $2,500 match, Links raised over $5,000.

Links is a not-for-profit organization that dedicates itself to helping African American women. They say the donation is greatly appreciated, especially since they had to cancel their annual fundraiser due to COVID-19.

Envista also announced their fundraising partner for October, the Junior League of Topeka, a womens' organization promoting volunteerism and leadership.

