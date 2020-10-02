Advertisement

Census bureau works to round up last responses

Responses are due Monday, Oct. 5.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It is not too late to be counted in the 2020 Census!

The Census Bureau says it is not too late to be counted for the 2020 Census. It said it needs help rallying those that have yet to respond.

The Bureau said it is asking those that have already completed the 2020 Census to let others know their census response affects funding for health care, child care programs, libraries, public transportation, schools, job assistance programs and other critical public services. It said this is a chance that comes only once every 10 years.

The Bureau is asking residents to help it spread the word that every response matters. It said every person living in the United States must be counted.

For those that have not responded yet, the Bureau said they still have time to respond online, by phone or by mail. It said if a census taker comes to their home to please cooperate. It said every response to the 2020 Census is required by law and the community needs responses.

According to the Bureau, communities will miss out on funding on critical public services over the next decade unless every resident is counted. It said it is important to know that their responses are strictly confidential and cannot be shared. It said there is no citizenship question on the 2020 Census.

For more information on the 2020 Census, click here.

