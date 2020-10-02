ArtsConnect previews October First Friday Artwalk

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The October First Friday Artwalk is fast approaching.

ArtsConnect says with the October First Friday Artwalk fast approaching, it hopes residents are ready to shop local and buy art. It said it wants to remind patrons that the businesses that participate in the event are local businesses with regular hours.

According to ArtsConnect, Glaciers Edge Winery, the 2020 Arty Awards People’s Choice winner, will be participating at 1636 SW 85th St. and Wakarusa. It said they will have the tasting porch and patio ready for patrons to spend their October First Friday at the winery. It said Lago Vista Grill will be serving new menu items as well as local favorites. It said fell free to bring lawn chairs and enjoy the outside vineyard view and to ensure social distancing as its indoor space remains at a reduced capacity. It said on Fridays, Glaciers Edge opens at 3 p.m., closes at 9 p.m. and is located on the south side of Topeka, 1.7 miles east of Topeka Blvd. on 85th St.

ArtsConnect said the Stephen Smith Gallery will be participating at 931 S. Kansas Ave. with a collection of art intentionally reflecting Cindy Manry’s personal style. It said her love of bold, abstract and dramatic elements include designs that are subtle and detailed. It said using deeply saturated colors mixed with neutral and soft tone shades appeals to the eye. It said large scale canvas with great colors, interesting shapes and patterns help move the eye around the piece. It said the method of design in combining contrasting patterns, texture, shape, size and color is used in her interior design practice as well. It said its hours are 11 a.m to 7 p.m.

According to ArtsConnect, Amused Gallery will be participating at 907 N. Kansas and will feature artist and gallery owner, DeAna Morrison. It said those that have not checked out Amused recently will love their new space, offering retail space as well as studios. It said its hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

ArtsConnect said NOTO Arts District will be participating at the 700 - 900 blocks of N. Kansas. It said it is almost impossible to see everything NOTO has to offer in one evening, and patrons do not have to try because the Arts District is open for First Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. with most restaurants staying open a little later. It said not to forget that most businesses here have regular hours, so if residents do not make it out on Friday, they can visit soon.

According to ArtsConnect, Crooked Post Vineyard and Winery will be participating at 7397 K-92 Highway in Ozawkie. It said the event will directly benefit funding the Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shawnee County. It said it is excited to host a very special walk in support of young people in the community. It said it is pledging 20% of sales or $1,000, whichever is more. It said Bobby’s Food Company is pledging 10% of its sales and the event will last form 6 - 9 p.m.

ArtsConnect said Fire Me Up Ceramics will be participating at 1000 N. Kansas with heat, fire and smoke. It said Raku firing is an ancient Japenese technique that involves removing pottery from the kiln while they are still glowing red and placing it into containers with combustible materials. it said once the sawdust and newspaper ignite, the containers are closed. It said the technique is fun and exciting to watch and ceramics will be on display and for sale. it said it hours are from 5 - 8:30 p.m.

According to ArtsConnect, the Topeka Art Guild will be participating at 5331 SW 22nd St. in Fairlawn Plaza. It said it will have all-new art, Kansas artists and Kansas themes. It said Juror Barbara Waterman-Peters has selected three prize winners and four honorable mentions. It said ribbons and cash prizes will be awarded at 6:30 p.m. and hours are from 5 - 7 p.m.

ArtsConnect said Two Wolves Studio will be participating at 114 SW 8th St on the second floor. It said it will feature the artists in its artist collective and residents should expect to see new compelling, unique and original works from local talent. It said its hours are from 5:30 - 10 p.m.

According to ArtsConnect, NEXLYNX Gallery will be participating at 123 SW 6th St. on the second floor. It said while not straight photography, the digital fine art composites are stunning. It said Rodney begins with characters, costume and set creation, organization of the models and cattle for live photo sessions and hours in the studio creating the final composition. It said its hours are from 5 to 8 p.m.

ArtsConnect said Creations of Hope Gallery will be participating at 727 S. Kansas Ave. It said to visit and see the creations of Hope Art Gallery featuring Joe Miller’s acrylic paintings. It said he also has 100% cotton three-layer handmade masks for sale. It said its hours are from noon to 8 p.m.

“My name is Joe Miller, and I have Parkinson’s disease. With no formal training, my painting has become my therapy to assist me with my Parkinson’s. I always paint with acrylic paints. Having tremors has encouraged me to adapt methods to me. I designed a weighted glove to help steady my hand. I also use various styles and types of easels," said Miller. "Painting helps me express myself while also easing my anxiety. I am constantly challenging myself with different subjects and paints. Several of my full moon pictures have holographic paint and glow in the dark paint. When I paint I try to make sure that the items in the painting, for example, cars, gas pumps, and pop machines, are as close to the same year as possible.”

ArtsConnect said Beuchamp’s Gallery will be participating at 3113 SW Huntoon St. in Westboro Mart and will feature paintings by the iconic Kansas landscape painter Robert Sudlow. It said while Sudlow passed away a decade ago, his artwork still generates great interest among collectors of Kansas art. It said since opening 10 days ago, half the paintings in the exhibit have already sold. It said its hours are from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

According to ArtsConnect Downtown First Friday and Evergy Plaza will be participating in the event as well. It said businesses throughout downtown will be open late. It said It Takes A Village, Inc. will be performing on the Cap Fed on 7th Stage at 7 p.m. and will end with a fountain show at 8:15 p.m. It said fountains and a fire pit will be on until 10 p.m.

ArtsConnect said it and seveneightfive will feature House Concert #24 on Saturday. It said residents can find the sow on ROKU, AppleTV, Boxcast and Facebook. It said this weekend will feature J.Q. Guest, Chris Wenske, J. Fowler and Arty Award Honorees Izzy Wasserstein and Andy McKee.

For more information on the First Fridays Artwalk, click here.

