8th Judicial District Nominating Commission to discuss accepting nominations for vacant judge seat

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 2, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet on Oct. 7 to discuss accepting nominations for a vacant judge seat.

Kansas Courts says the 8th Judicial Nominating Commission will meet via telephone conference at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7, to review the nomination form and set the schedule for accepting nominations for a district magistrate judge vacancy in Geary County that will be created by the retirement of Judge Charles Zimmerman on Jan. 11, 2021.

The Court said the meeting is open to the public and those that wish to listen may request instructions by emailing info@kscourts.org.

According to the Court, the 8th Judicial District is made up of Dickinson, Geary, Marion and Morris counties.

Kansas law requires that district magistrate judge be a resident of the county at the time of taking office and while holding office, a graduate of a high school, a secondary school or the equivalent and either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months.

The Court said the nominating commission will seek nominations, then meet to interview nominees. It said interviews will be open to the public and the commission will then appoint a district magistrate judge.

According to the Court, after serving one year in office, the new magistrate judge will have to stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. It said if retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

The Court said the 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission is composed of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair, Kevin Harris of Abilene, Ashley Iverson of Alta Vista, Douglas Thompson of Chapman, Darrell Miller of Dwight, James Hefley of Hillsboro, Keith Henry of Junction City, Edwin Wheeler Jr. of Marion and Eric Coffman of Milford.

