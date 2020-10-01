Advertisement

West Nile Virus confirmed in horse in Douglas Co.

(MGN Deep Look / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 2:47 PM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A confirmed case of West Nile virus has been found in a horse in Douglas County.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says it received notification of a confirmed case of West Nile virus in a horse in Douglas County.

KDA said WNV is a preventable disease, with annual vaccinations that have proven highly effective. It said the infected animal was not current with vaccinations but is responding favorably to treatment. It said all horse owners should consult with their veterinarians and make a vaccination plan for their horses.

According to the department, WNV can infect humans, horses, birds and other species. It said horses infected with the virus can have symptoms ranging from depression, loss of appetite and fever to severe neurologic signs like incoordination, weakness, inability to rise and hypersensitivity to touch or sound.

KDA said WNV can be fatal to horses. It said if residents see symptoms of WNV in horses, to contact their veterinarian immediately.

According to the KDA, the virus is carried and transmitted by mosquitoes, while both horses and humans are susceptible, it is not directly contagious from horse to horse or from horse to human.

The KDA said horse owners should work quickly to reduce the mosquito populations and their possible breeding areas which include removing stagnant water sources and using mosquito repellents. It said WNV is a reportable disease in Kanas, which means the law requires any confirmed case must be reported to the State Veterinarian.

For more information on WNV in animals, click here.

For more information on WNV in humans, click here.

