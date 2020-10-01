Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child - Brandon and Joe

Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You’ve heard the saying: “Two is better than one.”

Well, that’s definitely the case with our Wednesday’s Child this week. Tonight, meet two brothers who hope their small family can join a larger, adoptive one.

Joe and Brandon love to play games. Whether it’s bingo, Uno, or even ring toss, these brothers are always up for a little competition.

Just to look at them, you wouldn’t know these boys are related. Brandon is a 14 year-old 8th grader. Joe just turned 16 and is a freshman in high school.

In some respects, they’re as different as they look. Brandon likes to be outside.

“Ride bikes, walk my dogs, fishing.”

In school, Brandon likes math and science while Joe says he only likes PE. But, there is something on which they agree.

“Homework, and work.” “Do you love homework?” “No!”

Something else these boys agree on is their desire to help people. Both want to be public servants when they grow up.

" A firefighter... A police officer."

But, until they wear the uniform, they need to be adopted.

A fun family, they say, would hit the mark along with folks who are nice and like to fish.

Most of all, they want to keep living together and know that their next move is their last.

“Stay in one place”

If you’d like more information on Brandon and Joe, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

