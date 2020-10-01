Advertisement

Valley Falls quarantines sports teams, adjusts class schedules

Coronavirus in schools.
Coronavirus in schools.(WLUC/CDC)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 30, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Valley Falls has quarantined two sports teams and will adjust class schedules to deal with a couple of COVID-19 cases.

USD 338 Superintendent Dr. Volora Hanzlicek says two students have tested positive.

The high school volleyball team and middle school football team have been quarantined.

Middle and high school students will not have class Thursday, and will be moving to a semi-remote schedule Friday because of the number of staff in quarantine.

Pre- and grade school classes will continue, as will sports practice and games for the teams not in quarantine.

A letter to parents details the full situation.

