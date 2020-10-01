Advertisement

Topeka man jailed in connection with warrants, meth possession

Jacob D. Humphrey, 25, of Topeka, was arrested early Wednesday near S.E. 6th Avenue and Croco Road in connection with possession of methamphetamine and three outstanding warrants, according to Shawnee County sheriff's officials.
Jacob D. Humphrey, 25, of Topeka, was arrested early Wednesday near S.E. 6th Avenue and Croco Road in connection with possession of methamphetamine and three outstanding warrants, according to Shawnee County sheriff's officials.(Shawn Wheat | Submitted)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 25-year-old man is behind bars Thursday after Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies arrested him in connection with methamphetamine possession and three outstanding warrants, officials said.

The man, Jacob D. Humphrey, of Topeka, was arrested around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday near S.E. 6th Avenue and Croco Road.

A Shawnee County sheriff’s deputy who was responding to a call located Humphrey and another person in that area.

During the investigation, methamphetamine and stolen credit cards were located in Humphrey’s possession, officials said.

Christian said Humphrey also had a felony warrant through the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office for theft, along with two misdemeanor warrants through the Topeka Police Department for criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance and prowling.

Humphrey was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of stolen property.

There was no indication that the person with Humphrey was arrested.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

$40 million in grants available to support remote learning programs

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Chris Fisher
Financial support is now available for Kansas parents struggling to manage their student’s online schooling.

News

Police, sheriff’s office to sponsor 5th annual trunk-or-treat event

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
The fifth annual trunk-or-treat event sponsored by the Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County Sheriff's Office will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, in the football stadium parking lot of Hummer Sports Park, near S.W. 6th Avenue and Randolph.

News

AG Schmidt backs Trump Supreme Court pick

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Attorney General Derek Schmidt is backing confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Forecast

Thursday forecast: Cooler but sunny, frost tonight

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Below average through the weekend, warming back up next work week

Latest News

News

Topeka Fire crews battle early morning blaze in SW Topeka

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dylan Olsen
Crews were called to 3930 SW Twilight on reports of a fire in a second floor apartment around 2:30 Thursday morning.

Local

Homemade apple pie fundraiser continues at Fort Riley amid COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
From scratch apple pies, have been a staple to fall activities on Fort Riley for more than 100 years, using a secret recipe to make pies. for the community to buy in support of the Fort Riley Historical and Archaeological Society as part of the Apple Day Festival.

Sports

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden’s Johnny Holloway

Updated: 11 hours ago
This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Hayden High’s Johnny Holloway.

Wednesdays Child

Wednesday’s Child - Brandon and Joe

Updated: 12 hours ago
You’ve heard the saying: “Two is better than one.”Well, that’s definitely the case with our Wednesday’s Child this week. Tonight, meet two brothers who hope their small family can join a larger, adoptive one.

News

KDHE Death Registration Information

Updated: 13 hours ago
KDHE death registration information graph presented by Dr. Lee Norman.

News

Valley Falls quarantines sports teams, adjusts class schedules

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Valley Falls has quarantined two sports teams and will adjust class schedules to deal with a couple of COVID-19 cases.