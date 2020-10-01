Topeka man jailed in connection with warrants, meth possession

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 25-year-old man is behind bars Thursday after Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies arrested him in connection with methamphetamine possession and three outstanding warrants, officials said.

The man, Jacob D. Humphrey, of Topeka, was arrested around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday near S.E. 6th Avenue and Croco Road.

A Shawnee County sheriff’s deputy who was responding to a call located Humphrey and another person in that area.

During the investigation, methamphetamine and stolen credit cards were located in Humphrey’s possession, officials said.

Christian said Humphrey also had a felony warrant through the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office for theft, along with two misdemeanor warrants through the Topeka Police Department for criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance and prowling.

Humphrey was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of stolen property.

There was no indication that the person with Humphrey was arrested.

