Topeka Fire crews battle early morning blaze in SW Topeka

Crews were called to 3930 SW Twilight on reports of a fire in a second floor apartment around 2:30 Thursday morning.
Crews battled an early morning fire at the Whitehall apartment complex early Thursday morning.
Crews battled an early morning fire at the Whitehall apartment complex early Thursday morning.(Eric Ives)
By Dylan Olsen
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire crews are battling an early morning blaze at the Whitehall apartment complex in southwest Topeka.

Crews were called to 3930 SW Twilight Dr. on reports of a fire in a second floor apartment around 2:30 Thursday morning.

Authorities told 13 News on the scene that one person was taken to the hospital with possible burns and smoke inhalation, and an older man had to be rescued from his apartment, but was not injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

