Thursday night forecast: Frost possible Friday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is the potential for frost tonight with temperatures remaining below average through the weekend. There does remain a slight chance of rain Friday night into Saturday, mainly in the morning, however any rain that does develop will be light and won’t amount to much, less than 0.10″ with a very small chance a few spots would receive higher amounts.

There does remain uncertainty in the forecast: The potential for some clouds tonight could keep lows in the upper 30s-low 40s however if it remains completely clear and winds are calm for an extended period of time that’s going to allow temperatures to be closer to the dewpoint temperature which would likely be in the low-mid 30s for many spots. If this were to occur widespread frost will occur. Any clouds however would act as a blanket to keep temperatures slightly warmer and more in the upper 30s-low 40s. Bottom line: Prepare for frost and if it doesn’t happen it doesn’t happen.

There also remains uncertainty with cloud cover on Saturday. Most models do clear out some cloud cover by the afternoon while others keep it cloudy. This could affect highs to begin the weekend especially if there is rain (albeit light) in the morning meaning highs COULD be stuck in the 50s or low 60s instead of the possible mid-upper 60s as many spots may warm up to especially with some clearing.

Tonight: Areas of frost with mostly clear skies. Lows in the mid-upper 30s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds S/SE 5-10 mph.

This weekend: Highs in the 60s with a slight chance of rain Saturday mainly in the morning. While there will be a cooler airmass Sunday vs Saturday, highs will be determined by the cloud cover Saturday. This means with mostly sunny skies Sunday there could be a few spots warmer Sunday vs Saturday.

Next week temperatures warm back up in the 70s with 80s even possible especially in some spots starting Tuesday. Little in the way of any rainfall in the extended outlook so we’re dependent on getting rain this weekend in the 10-14 day outlook.

Prepare for frost tonight. If we get some clouds overhead that would keep temperatures warmer and limit frost but don’t count on it. Light rain Saturday morning is expected. Not everyone will get rain so it’ll be one of those cases to check the radar before heading out if you have outdoor plans.

