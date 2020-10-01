TFI meets new Vice President of Information Technology

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - TFI is welcoming a new Vice President of Information Technology.

TFI says it is pleased to announce Michael Gichoga as its new Vice President of Information Technology. It said he has served TFI for a decade and has over 15 years of experience in information technology, specializing in network security, server infrastructure and enterprise voice and service delivery.

“Michael is a long-time employee at TFI and over the years, he has continuously tailored solutions for the company as new technology has emerged. We are excited to see his leadership grow in this new position,” said Richard Wright, TFI President & Chief Financial Officer.

According to TFI, as the Vice President of Information Technology, Gichoga will oversee its IT infrastructure, network operations, cyber-security and planning of the agency’s long-term technology needs.

TFI said Gichoga earned his Bachelor of Computer Science from Southwestern College.

