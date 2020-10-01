Shawnee Co. remains in moderate zone for Community Transmission Scorecard

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County sits at an 8 in the moderate zone for the Shawnee County Health Department Community Transmission and Severity Scorecard for COVID-19.

The Shawnee County Health Department shows that the county remains in the moderate zone of its COVID-19 transmission scorecard with an overall score of 8 for the week of Sept. 13 - 18.

The Scorecard shows that a few categories have been on the rise, however.

According to the card, the number of new cases during the week rose to 109, which is still in the moderate zone but is also an increase from the previous week’s 102.

The card shows that the COVID-19 trend line is rising, placing it in the high zone.

Shawnee Co.'s percent positive test is still low at 4.3%, however, it is an increase from the previous week’s 3.7%.

The percentage of new cases in Shawnee Co. with no known source of infection is in the uncontrolled zone at 61%, also an increase from the previous week’s 54%.

The only category on Shawnee Co.'s COVID-19 Community Transmission Scorecard that is a decrease from the previous week is the public health system capacity stress, which is now in the moderate zone.

While there was a rise in numbers for each category, there was not a high enough rise to put the county back into the high zone for transmission. Currently, the county’s score is an 8, which is an increase from the previous week’s score of 7, and it falls within the moderate zone of scores between 1 and 8, however, it is close to returning to the high zone of scores between 9 and 16.

