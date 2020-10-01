Advertisement

Shawnee Co. remains in moderate zone for Community Transmission Scorecard

The Shawnee Co. Community Transmission Scorecard for COVID-19 places the county in the Moderate zone.
The Shawnee Co. Community Transmission Scorecard for COVID-19 places the county in the Moderate zone.(Shawnee Co. Health Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County sits at an 8 in the moderate zone for the Shawnee County Health Department Community Transmission and Severity Scorecard for COVID-19.

The Shawnee County Health Department shows that the county remains in the moderate zone of its COVID-19 transmission scorecard with an overall score of 8 for the week of Sept. 13 - 18.

The Scorecard shows that a few categories have been on the rise, however.

According to the card, the number of new cases during the week rose to 109, which is still in the moderate zone but is also an increase from the previous week’s 102.

The card shows that the COVID-19 trend line is rising, placing it in the high zone.

Shawnee Co.'s percent positive test is still low at 4.3%, however, it is an increase from the previous week’s 3.7%.

The percentage of new cases in Shawnee Co. with no known source of infection is in the uncontrolled zone at 61%, also an increase from the previous week’s 54%.

The only category on Shawnee Co.'s COVID-19 Community Transmission Scorecard that is a decrease from the previous week is the public health system capacity stress, which is now in the moderate zone.

While there was a rise in numbers for each category, there was not a high enough rise to put the county back into the high zone for transmission. Currently, the county’s score is an 8, which is an increase from the previous week’s score of 7, and it falls within the moderate zone of scores between 1 and 8, however, it is close to returning to the high zone of scores between 9 and 16.

For more information on COVID-19 in Shawnee Count, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Push to bring coronavirus vaccines to the poor faces trouble

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARIA CHENG and LORI HINNANT
In one of the biggest obstacles, rich countries have locked up most of the world’s potential vaccine supply through 2021, and the U.S. and others have refused to join the project, called Covax.

Coronavirus

High demand for flu shots? Experts hope to avoid ‘twindemic’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A record number of flu vaccine doses are on the way, between 194 million and 198 million for the U.S. alone.

National

NFL postpones Steelers-Titans after 2 more positive tests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The NFL said a new game date would be announced “shortly.”

National

US layoffs remain elevated as 837,000 seek jobless aid

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Many employers, especially small retailers, hotels, restaurants, airlines and entertainment venues, are still struggling.

Latest News

National Politics

Pelosi and Mnuchin have ‘extensive’ talks on COVID relief

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have wrapped up an “extensive conversation” on a huge COVID-19 rescue package.

National

Stimulus relief steams forward as COVID strikes NFL

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
COVID stimulus relief negotiations are back on the table as the virus strikes the NFL hard, postponing a major face-off this Sunday.

Coronavirus

Second Manhattan firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A second Manhattan firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Hospitals feel squeeze as coronavirus spikes in Midwest

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. is averaging more than 40,000 new confirmed cases a day.

Coronavirus

Dr. Lee Norman talks death certificate importance

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter and Joseph Hennessy
Dr. Lee Norman is hoping to assuage the worries of Kansans by explaining how death certificates play their part in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus

Kansas reports 1,120 new cases since Monday, Derby High School football listed as active cluster

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
The state is also reporting 2,917 total hospitalizations.