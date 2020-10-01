Shawnee Co. offers voting information on website
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County residents have a few ways to cast their ballots for the Nov. 3 General Election.
Shawnee County is offering a few different ways for residents to cast their ballots for the Nov. 3 General Election. Residents may vote at their assigned polling places on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020, in advance by mail, which starts on Oct. 14, or early in person, which starts on Oct. 19.
According to the Shawnee County election website, residents may register to vote here before Oct. 13, which is the first step in a voter’s election journey. The page will even allow residents to view their current voter registration information.
The site shows that early in-person voting begins on Oct. 19, at 8 a.m. and ends on Nov. 2, at noon. It shows that residents wishing to vote early in-person should go to the Early Vote Center in the Shawnee Co. Election Office at 3420 SW Van Buren St. in Topeka. Dates and times available for early in-person voting in Shawnee Co. are as follows:
- Oct. 19 - Oct. 23, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 26 - Oct. 30, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Nov. 2, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
More information on early in-person voting can be found here.
The Shawnee Co. 2020 General Election Calendar is as follows:
- Aug. 3 - Deadline at noon for independent candidate petitions and for retention judges to file
- Sept. 19 - Federal service ballots to be mailed
- Oct. 13 - Last day to register to vote
- Oct. 14 - Begin mailing advance voter ballots
- Oct. 19 - Advance voting in the office begins 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Oct. 27 - Deadline for advance mail ballot applications, a public test of voting equipment at 8:30 a.m.
- Oct. 30 - Last full day of advance voting
- Nov. 2 - Advance voting in the office ends at noon, candidates remove signs within 250 ft. of any polling place entrance
- Nov. 3 - Election Day, polls open at 7 a.m., polls close at 7 p.m.
- Nov. 4 - Voter registration books reopen
- Nov. 16 - Township reports of expenditures and contributions due
- Jan. 10, 2021 - GEC receipts and expenditure reports due
Shawnee Co. residents can also locate their polling place, request an advance mail ballot, check the status of their advance by mail ballot and locate a secure ballot dropbox all on the Shawnee Co. Election website.
Shawnee Co. residents can still register to vote at the following locations:
- Capitol Federal Savings & Loan
- 700 S Kansas Ave
- 1201 SW Topeka Blvd
- 2901 S Kansas Ave
- 2865 SW Wanamaker Rd
- 2100 SW Fairlawn Rd
- 3540 NW 46th St
- 3310 SE 29th St
- CoreFirst Bank & Trust
- 5311 SW 22nd Pl (Dillons)
- 2010 SE 29th St (Dillons East)
- 830 S Kansas Ave
- 3035 SW Topeka Blvd
- 4900 SW 29th St
- 1105 SW Gage Blvd
- 2129 SW Wanamaker Rd
- Fidelity State Bank & Trust Co
- 600 S Kansas Ave
- 1241 SW Gage
- 3835 SW 29th St
- 5926 SW 21st St
- Kaw Valley State Bank & Trust
- 3160 SE 6th Ave
- Landmark National Bank
- 1741 N Washington, Auburn
- El Centro De Servicios Para Hispanos
- 134 NE Lake St
- Schools
- Hayden High School 401 SW Gage Blvd
- Highland Park High School 2424 SE California Ave
- Rossville High School 800 S Main, Rossville
- Seaman High School 4850 NW Rochester Rd
- Shawnee Heights Admin Bldg 4401 SE Shawnee Heights Rd
- Silver Lake High School 200 E Lake, Silver Lake
- Topeka High School 800 SW 10th Ave
- Topeka West High School 2001 SW Fairlawn Rd
- Washburn Rural High School 5900 SW 61st St
- Washburn Institute of Technology 5724 SW Huntoon St
- Washburn University Memorial Union 1700 SW College Ave
- Libraries
- Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library 1515 SW 10th Ave
- Rossville Library 407 N Main, Rossville
- Silver Lake Library 203 Railroad St, Silver Lake
- Shawnee County Offices
- Shawnee County Clerk’s Office Courthouse, 200 SE 7th, 1st Floor, Rm 107
- Shawnee County Election Office 3420 SW Van Buren St
- Topeka Youth Project
- 3601 SW 29th St #131 (East Door)
- DMV
- 300 SW 29th (formerly a Dillons Grocery)
The Shawnee County Election website also offers important voting forms here.
