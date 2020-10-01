Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Commissioners approve resolution regarding sign regulations on county-owned property

&#34;Black Lives Matter&#34; painted in the parking lot of Veteran&#39;s Park in North Topeka which is a county-owned property
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners voted unanimously to approve Home Rule Resolution No. 2020-1 at their meeting Thursday.

The resolution creates rules regarding where and when signs can be held, rules that have not before existed in the county.

It requires a person who is holding a sign on county property to make sure they’re attending to it at all times and takes the sign with them when they leave; it applies only to county-owned property like parks and the courthouse.

The resolution applies to non-commercial signs, like political ones.

The order comes after “Black Lives Matter” was painted in the parking lot of Veteran’s Park earlier this summer.

The person or group who did it has not yet come forward.

According to the order, the definition of a sign includes painting on county-owned property without a permit.

Commissioner Bill Riphahn, who sponsored the resolution, said it’s a way to be fair while taking care of some housekeeping for the county.

“It just sets ground rules for everybody if you let one group put their signs up then you have to let everybody. so what we’re doing is saying 'it’s county property, you can’t put your signs up here and that’s the rule.”

There has not been a set timeline for when the wording will be painted over, but it’s expected to be done within the next week.

The full resolution can be read here on pages five through eight.

