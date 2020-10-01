Advertisement

Sen. Moran meets with Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Senator Jerry Moran met with Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett.
Senator Jerry Moran met with Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett.(Senator Moran's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran met with Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday.

Senator Jerry Moran says he met with Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s nominee to serve as an Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court.

“After meeting with Judge Amy Coney Barrett, I have an appreciation for her principled judicial philosophy and her views on the Constitution. During our meeting, we discussed how she has developed her judicial philosophy, her balance of work and family life, and the importance of carrying out the law as written,” said Senator Moran.

Sen. Moran said that Judge Barrett has risen in her profession while also raising a young family and being a desired professor. He said she is well qualified, a thoughtful nominee and committed to upholding the law fairly.

“I look forward to Judge Barrett further demonstrating her judicial views as the confirmation process continues," said Senator Moran.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

12th St. to close in Topeka

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
12th St. in Topeka will close on Monday, Oct. 5, for utility relocations.

Coronavirus

Douglas Co. amends COVID-19 bar order

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Bars and restaurants in Douglas County are now able to stay open longer.

News

Charges made in 2017 cold case

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
District Attorney Michael Kagay has charged one man in relation to the cold case homicide of Kianna Hodge from 2017.

Coronavirus

West Nile Virus confirmed in horse in Douglas Co.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A confirmed case of West Nile virus has been found in a horse in Douglas County.

Latest News

News

K-State, KU see enrollment decline due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Board of Regents 2020 fall semester enrollment shows a decrease in full-time enrollment in Kansas public higher education institutions and it says this may be due to COVID-19.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus negotiations

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Breonna Taylor, justice, and safety

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on SCOTUS

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Allstate insures Lyft drivers across Kansas

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Allstate Insurance Company is now providing commercial auto coverage to Lyft drivers across the state of Kansas.

News

EEOC holds Breaking Barriers virtual seminar

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is holding a virtual regional seminar on Oct. 29.