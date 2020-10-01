Sen. Moran meets with Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran met with Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday.

Senator Jerry Moran says he met with Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s nominee to serve as an Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court.

“After meeting with Judge Amy Coney Barrett, I have an appreciation for her principled judicial philosophy and her views on the Constitution. During our meeting, we discussed how she has developed her judicial philosophy, her balance of work and family life, and the importance of carrying out the law as written,” said Senator Moran.

Sen. Moran said that Judge Barrett has risen in her profession while also raising a young family and being a desired professor. He said she is well qualified, a thoughtful nominee and committed to upholding the law fairly.

“I look forward to Judge Barrett further demonstrating her judicial views as the confirmation process continues," said Senator Moran.

