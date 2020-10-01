Advertisement

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden’s Johnny Holloway

Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Hayden High’s Johnny Holloway.

Holloway excels in the classroom with a 3.7 GPA.

He’s the quarterback for the Wildcats and also plays tennis, while taking part in the National Society of High School Scholars.

When he’s not in the classroom or on the field, Holloway spends his time volunteering with the clients at Equi Venture Farms, an agency that supports adults with developmental disabilities.

Holloway is interested in pursuing a career in the medical field at Creighton University.

