Police, sheriff’s office to sponsor 5th annual trunk-or-treat event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It may look a little different than in the past because of COVID-19, but the fifth annual trunk-or-treat event sponsored by the Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office will be held again this year on Halloween.

This year’s drive-through trunk or treat will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, in the football stadium parking lot at Hummer Sports Park, near S.W. 6th Avenue and Randolph.

The event will utilize the entire parking lot to allow for distance between vehicles, said Topeka Police Department spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker. Participants will be asked to remain inside their vehicles throughout the entire drive-through event.

Attendees are being instructed to enter the event from S.W. 3rd St. before turning south on Center Building Drive-Tuffy Kellogg Drive.

Information about road closures, along with other details, will be released closer to the event.

The Topeka Police Department has been in communication with local health officials about the event to ensure safety protocols are met, Spiker said.

In September, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment provided guidance for celebrating Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic. This drive-through event falls under the recommended category for drive-in events, Spiker said.

Additional participating agencies this year include the Topeka Fire Department, the Kansas Highway Patrol and American Medical Response ambulance.

Support also comes from Mars Wrigley, Frito-Lay and Hummer Sports Park.

