Advertisement

Police, sheriff’s office to sponsor 5th annual trunk-or-treat event

The fifth annual trunk-or-treat event sponsored by the Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County Sheriff's Office will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, in the football stadium parking lot of Hummer Sports Park, near S.W. 6th Avenue and Randolph.
The fifth annual trunk-or-treat event sponsored by the Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County Sheriff's Office will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, in the football stadium parking lot of Hummer Sports Park, near S.W. 6th Avenue and Randolph.(WSAZ)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It may look a little different than in the past because of COVID-19, but the fifth annual trunk-or-treat event sponsored by the Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office will be held again this year on Halloween.

This year’s drive-through trunk or treat will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, in the football stadium parking lot at Hummer Sports Park, near S.W. 6th Avenue and Randolph.

The event will utilize the entire parking lot to allow for distance between vehicles, said Topeka Police Department spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker. Participants will be asked to remain inside their vehicles throughout the entire drive-through event.

Attendees are being instructed to enter the event from S.W. 3rd St. before turning south on Center Building Drive-Tuffy Kellogg Drive.

Information about road closures, along with other details, will be released closer to the event.

The Topeka Police Department has been in communication with local health officials about the event to ensure safety protocols are met, Spiker said.

In September, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment provided guidance for celebrating Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic. This drive-through event falls under the recommended category for drive-in events, Spiker said.

Additional participating agencies this year include the Topeka Fire Department, the Kansas Highway Patrol and American Medical Response ambulance.

Support also comes from Mars Wrigley, Frito-Lay and Hummer Sports Park.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

$40 million in grants available to support remote learning programs

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Chris Fisher
Financial support is now available for Kansas parents struggling to manage their student’s online schooling.

News

AG Schmidt backs Trump Supreme Court pick

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Attorney General Derek Schmidt is backing confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

News

Topeka man jailed in connection with warrants, meth possession

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Jacob D. Humphrey, 25, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with methamphetamine possession and three outstanding warrants early Wednesday near S.E. 6th Avenue and Croco Road.

Forecast

Thursday forecast: Cooler but sunny, frost tonight

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Below average through the weekend, warming back up next work week

Latest News

News

Topeka Fire crews battle early morning blaze in SW Topeka

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dylan Olsen
Crews were called to 3930 SW Twilight on reports of a fire in a second floor apartment around 2:30 Thursday morning.

Local

Homemade apple pie fundraiser continues at Fort Riley amid COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
From scratch apple pies, have been a staple to fall activities on Fort Riley for more than 100 years, using a secret recipe to make pies. for the community to buy in support of the Fort Riley Historical and Archaeological Society as part of the Apple Day Festival.

Sports

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden’s Johnny Holloway

Updated: 11 hours ago
This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Hayden High’s Johnny Holloway.

Wednesdays Child

Wednesday’s Child - Brandon and Joe

Updated: 12 hours ago
You’ve heard the saying: “Two is better than one.”Well, that’s definitely the case with our Wednesday’s Child this week. Tonight, meet two brothers who hope their small family can join a larger, adoptive one.

News

KDHE Death Registration Information

Updated: 13 hours ago
KDHE death registration information graph presented by Dr. Lee Norman.

News

Valley Falls quarantines sports teams, adjusts class schedules

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Valley Falls has quarantined two sports teams and will adjust class schedules to deal with a couple of COVID-19 cases.