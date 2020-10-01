Ohio man pleads guilty to federal drug charge in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge in Kansas after he was stopped with over $1 million in his vehicle.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says an Ohio man pleaded guilty to a drug trafficking charge on Thursday after he was stopped in Kansas with over $1 million in his vehicle.

According to McAllister, Joseph Michael Martin, 41, of Euclid, Ohio, pleaded guilty to one count of interstate travel in furtherance of drug trafficking. He said on Sept. 20, 2018, the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped Martin on I-70 in Ellsworth County for speeding.

McAllister said when troopers searched the 2016 GM pickup truck Martin was driving, they found $1,124,840 in bundles wrapped in red plastic. He said the bundles were concealed in metal pipes with welded caps that were in the bed of the truck.

According to McAllister, Martin’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 12 and could face up to five years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

McAllister said he is grateful for the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Assistant Attorney Greg Hough and their work on the case.

