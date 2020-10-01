Narcotics search warrant garnishes two arrests

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department served a narcotics search warrant which ended in the arrest of two Topekans.

The Topeka Police Department says its Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1800 block of SE 32nd St., which was related to an ongoing investigation.

TPD said while conducting the warrant, Andrew Williams, 35, and Amanda Madison, 39, of Topeka were found in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

As a result, TPD said it arrested Williams and Madison and transported them to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges

Possession of Methamphetamine for Distribution

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia for Distribution

Use Communication Facility to Commit Felony

Possession of Marijuana

TPD said anyone with information on the crime should email telltpd@topeka.org, call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400, leave an anonymous tip by calling the Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or leaving a tip online.

