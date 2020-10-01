Advertisement

Narcotics search warrant garnishes two arrests

(MGN image)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department served a narcotics search warrant which ended in the arrest of two Topekans.

The Topeka Police Department says its Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1800 block of SE 32nd St., which was related to an ongoing investigation.

TPD said while conducting the warrant, Andrew Williams, 35, and Amanda Madison, 39, of Topeka were found in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

As a result, TPD said it arrested Williams and Madison and transported them to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges

  • Possession of Methamphetamine for Distribution
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia for Distribution
  • Use Communication Facility to Commit Felony
  • Possession of Marijuana

TPD said anyone with information on the crime should email telltpd@topeka.org, call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400, leave an anonymous tip by calling the Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or leaving a tip online.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iconic Brookville Hotel closing its doors

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Brookville Hotel in Abilene has closed, according to a post Thursday on its Facebook page.

News

‘No indication’ of a black bear in area after scavanged human remains found in Campbell County

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The body has been transported to Knoxville for autopsy and TWRA has set a trap for the bear.

News

Brown Co. Sheriff warns of mail scam

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Brown County Sheriff is warning of yet another scam, this time coming through the mail.

News

30th Judicial District Nominating Commission nominates for to judge vacancy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The 30th Judicial District Nominating Commission has sent four nominations to Governor Laura Kelly to fill a vacant judge seat.

Latest News

News

Kansas $108.4 million ahead of first-quarter projections

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas is $108.4 million ahead of first-quarter projections for the new fiscal year.

Coronavirus

Pottawatomie Co. warns against the flu, COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Pottawatomie County Commission is warning residents of the dangers of Flu Season coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

DA makes charges in Sept. 26 homicide

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County District Attorney has filed criminal charges against a suspect in relation to a Sept. 26 homicide.

News

Link Crews helping out freshmen at Topeka High

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
The “Link Crew” orientation is bringing together freshmen with juniors and seniors to show them the ropes at Topeka High School.

Forecast

Thursday night forecast: Frost possible Friday morning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers and Jeremy Goodwin
Below average through the weekend, warming back up next work week

News

KDOT opens applications for FTA programs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Transportation is now accepting applications for Federal Transit Administration programs.