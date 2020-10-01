MIAA basketball set to tip-off Nov. 18; select fall sports moved to spring

(WIBW) - The MIAA will move forward with the basketball season as scheduled. Games are slated to tip off Nov. 18 and 19, with practice to begin Oct. 15.

Both Washburn and Emporia State’s men’s and women’s teams are slated to open the 2020-2021 season on the road. The Ichabods travel to Fort Hays State Nov. 18, while the Hornets play at Nebraska-Kearney Nov. 19.

The MIAA CEO Council met Thursday to discuss the possibility of moving fall sports to the spring, and the start of the 2020-2021 winter sports season.

Among their decisions, the council will not develop a formal football schedule in the 2020-2021 academic year, meaning no official season in spring. Football programs can choose to set up no more than four joint practices, scrimmages or games with other schools in the spring.

Several schools including Pitt. St., Kearney, and Missouri Western have opted to pursue limited independent schedules in the fall. The MIAA notes those games are considered non-conference contests per NCAA regulations.

A formal cross country championship also will not be held in the spring and no champion will be crowned.

The conference plans to hold formal seasons in the spring for volleyball and women’s soccer, with details to be finalized later on.

The MIAA will “provide institutional discretion” for the start of indoor track and field and wrestling.

