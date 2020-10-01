Man, 19, arrested in 2017 cold case homicide in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 19-year-old man has been arrested in a 2017 cold case homicide in Topeka, authorities announced Thursday morning.

The arrested man was identified as Javon A. Smith, of Topeka.

According to Topeka police, Smith was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Kianna C. Hodge, 18, of Topeka.

The incident in which Hodge was killed occurred around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2017, near S.E. 23rd Street and Bellview Avenue.

In all, five adults were injured as a result of the shooting.

Hodge was located in a vehicle near S.E. 6th Avenue and Deer Creek Trafficway. She was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene.

The four other victims sustained injuries that weren’t life-threatening, police said.

“Since 2017, investigators have worked diligently to bring justice to Hodge, the four other shooting victims and their families," Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran said in a news release. "I am pleased that today we can announce we have made an arrest in this case.

“Topekans should be very proud of all of the hard work investigators put into this case.”

Smith was arrested Thursday and booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with first-degree murder and four counts of aggravated battery.

Topeka recorded 29 homicides in 2017.

The investigation into the incident in which Hodge was killed is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

