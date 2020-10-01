Advertisement

Man, 19, arrested in 2017 cold case homicide in Topeka

Javon A. Smith, 19, of Topeka, was arrested Thursday in connection with a 2017 homicide near S.E. 23rd Street and Bellview Avenue, police said.
Javon A. Smith, 19, of Topeka, was arrested Thursday in connection with a 2017 homicide near S.E. 23rd Street and Bellview Avenue, police said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 19-year-old man has been arrested in a 2017 cold case homicide in Topeka, authorities announced Thursday morning.

The arrested man was identified as Javon A. Smith, of Topeka.

According to Topeka police, Smith was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Kianna C. Hodge, 18, of Topeka.

The incident in which Hodge was killed occurred around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2017, near S.E. 23rd Street and Bellview Avenue.

In all, five adults were injured as a result of the shooting.

Hodge was located in a vehicle near S.E. 6th Avenue and Deer Creek Trafficway. She was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene.

The four other victims sustained injuries that weren’t life-threatening, police said.

“Since 2017, investigators have worked diligently to bring justice to Hodge, the four other shooting victims and their families," Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran said in a news release. "I am pleased that today we can announce we have made an arrest in this case.

“Topekans should be very proud of all of the hard work investigators put into this case.”

Smith was arrested Thursday and booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with first-degree murder and four counts of aggravated battery.

Topeka recorded 29 homicides in 2017.

The investigation into the incident in which Hodge was killed is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Shawnee Co. remains in moderate zone for Community Transmission Scorecard

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Shawnee County sits at an 8 in the moderate zone for the Shawnee County Health Department Community Transmission and Severity Scorecard for COVID-19.

News

Midday in Kansas

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Midday in Kansas

News

Ohio man pleads guilty to federal drug charge in Kansas

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge in Kansas after he was stopped with over $1 million in his vehicle.

News

Deputies forced to tase suspect after burglary, pursuit

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Two men are in custody after an active burglary which spurred a vehicle and a foot pursuit.

Latest News

News

TFI meets new Vice President of Information Technology

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
TFI is welcoming a new Vice President of Information Technology.

News

Ft. Riley holds virtual Fall Apple Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Fort Riley will host its annual Fall Apple Day Festival virtually on Saturday.

News

EPD kicks of fifth annual Pink Patch Project

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Emporia Police Department is supporting cancer patients in the month of October.

News

$40 million in grants available to support remote learning programs

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chris Fisher
Financial support is now available for Kansas parents struggling to manage their student’s online schooling.

News

Police, sheriff’s office to sponsor 5th annual trunk-or-treat event

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
The fifth annual trunk-or-treat event sponsored by the Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County Sheriff's Office will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, in the football stadium parking lot of Hummer Sports Park, near S.W. 6th Avenue and Randolph.

News

AG Schmidt backs Trump Supreme Court pick

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Attorney General Derek Schmidt is backing confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.