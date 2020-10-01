Advertisement

KDOT opens applications for FTA programs

(AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation is now accepting applications for Federal Transit Administration programs.

The Kansas Department of Transporation Office of Public Transportation says it is now accepting applications for the Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and People with Disabilities Federal Transit Administration Program and the General Public Transportation in Non-urbanized Areas Federal Transit Administration Program. It said the application is to fund agency needs for the 2022 fiscal year.

According to KDOT, the purpose of the Enhanced Mobility program is to provide funds to support private non-profit corporations and authorized governments to provide transportation services to meet the special needs of the elderly and people with disabilities.

KDOT said the purpose of the General Public Transporation program is to provide services to the general public on an equal opportunity basis.

According to KDOT, awarded funds will support capital and operating expenses including the necessary PPE and driver protection equipment required to maintain services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The public transit system is a critical component of our transportation network and plays an important role in the health and economy of our state,” said Secretary Julie Lorenz. “Investments in our transit system means Kansans will have better access to necessities like food as well as health care and jobs.”

KDOT said all applications should be submitted via KDOT’s online grant management portal. It said new applicants will need to request access by contacting Mandy Fulsom at Mandy.Fulsom@ks.gov.

According to KDOT, there will be a webinar on Oct. 7, at 1 p.m. on its Public Transit programs and the application process. Click here to attend the webinar.

KDOT said all applications must be submitted online by 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas $108.4 million ahead of first-quarter projections

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas is $108.4 million ahead of first-quarter projections for the new fiscal year.

Coronavirus

Pottawatomie Co. warns against the flu, COVID-19

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Pottawatomie County Commission is warning residents of the dangers of Flu Season coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Live at Five

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Live at Five

News

DA makes charges in Sept. 26 homicide

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County District Attorney has filed criminal charges against a suspect in relation to a Sept. 26 homicide.

News

Link Crews helping out freshmen at Topeka High

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
The “Link Crew” orientation is bringing together freshmen with juniors and seniors to show them the ropes at Topeka High School.

Latest News

Forecast

Thursday night forecast: Frost possible Friday morning

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Doug Meyers and Jeremy Goodwin
Below average through the weekend, warming back up next work week

Local

Shawnee Co. Commissioners approve resolution regarding sign regulations on county-owned property

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Shawnee Co. Commissioners voted unanimously to approve Home Rule Resolution No. 2020-1 at their meeting Thursday.

News

Topeka High School Link Crews

Updated: 1 hour ago
Topeka High School Link Crews help incoming freshmen.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the presidential debate

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Shawnee Co. offers voting information on website

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Shawnee County residents have a few ways to cast their ballots for the Nov. 3 General Election.