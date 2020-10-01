KDOT opens applications for FTA programs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation is now accepting applications for Federal Transit Administration programs.

The Kansas Department of Transporation Office of Public Transportation says it is now accepting applications for the Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and People with Disabilities Federal Transit Administration Program and the General Public Transportation in Non-urbanized Areas Federal Transit Administration Program. It said the application is to fund agency needs for the 2022 fiscal year.

According to KDOT, the purpose of the Enhanced Mobility program is to provide funds to support private non-profit corporations and authorized governments to provide transportation services to meet the special needs of the elderly and people with disabilities.

KDOT said the purpose of the General Public Transporation program is to provide services to the general public on an equal opportunity basis.

According to KDOT, awarded funds will support capital and operating expenses including the necessary PPE and driver protection equipment required to maintain services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The public transit system is a critical component of our transportation network and plays an important role in the health and economy of our state,” said Secretary Julie Lorenz. “Investments in our transit system means Kansans will have better access to necessities like food as well as health care and jobs.”

KDOT said all applications should be submitted via KDOT’s online grant management portal. It said new applicants will need to request access by contacting Mandy Fulsom at Mandy.Fulsom@ks.gov.

According to KDOT, there will be a webinar on Oct. 7, at 1 p.m. on its Public Transit programs and the application process. Click here to attend the webinar.

KDOT said all applications must be submitted online by 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

