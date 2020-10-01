Iconic Brookville Hotel closing its doors

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - The famous chicken dinners filling plates at Brookville Hotel are coming to an end.

Owners Connie and Mark Martin posted Thursday on Facebook the restaurant in Abilene is closed. The post cites the COVID-19 pandemic and lack of traffic.

“We hung on as long as we could, but the writing was on the wall,” their post states. “We would like to thank everyone for your patronage of the Brookville Hotel over the last 125 years.”

Members of the Martin family have operated the Brookville Hotel for more than a century. It moved from the town of Brookville to Abilene in 2000.

“Keeping our business as simple as possible with one menu so people can actually expect the same flavors each time they come here, we’re talking generations now, (is our recipe for success),” Mark Martin told 13 NEWS for a Fork in the Road segment in 2018.

