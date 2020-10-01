Advertisement

Iconic Brookville Hotel closing its doors

Brookville Hotel in Abilene
Brookville Hotel in Abilene(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - The famous chicken dinners filling plates at Brookville Hotel are coming to an end.

Owners Connie and Mark Martin posted Thursday on Facebook the restaurant in Abilene is closed. The post cites the COVID-19 pandemic and lack of traffic.

“We hung on as long as we could, but the writing was on the wall,” their post states. “We would like to thank everyone for your patronage of the Brookville Hotel over the last 125 years.”

Members of the Martin family have operated the Brookville Hotel for more than a century. It moved from the town of Brookville to Abilene in 2000.

“Keeping our business as simple as possible with one menu so people can actually expect the same flavors each time they come here, we’re talking generations now, (is our recipe for success),” Mark Martin told 13 NEWS for a Fork in the Road segment in 2018.

It is with a very heavy heart that we must announce that the Covid, and the lack of traffic has forced us to close. We...

Posted by The Brookville Hotel on Thursday, October 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘No indication’ of a black bear in area after scavanged human remains found in Campbell County

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The body has been transported to Knoxville for autopsy and TWRA has set a trap for the bear.

News

Narcotics search warrant garnishes two arrests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Police Department served a narcotics search warrant which ended in the arrest of two Topekans.

News

Brown Co. Sheriff warns of mail scam

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Brown County Sheriff is warning of yet another scam, this time coming through the mail.

News

30th Judicial District Nominating Commission nominates for to judge vacancy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The 30th Judicial District Nominating Commission has sent four nominations to Governor Laura Kelly to fill a vacant judge seat.

Latest News

News

Kansas $108.4 million ahead of first-quarter projections

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas is $108.4 million ahead of first-quarter projections for the new fiscal year.

Coronavirus

Pottawatomie Co. warns against the flu, COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Pottawatomie County Commission is warning residents of the dangers of Flu Season coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

DA makes charges in Sept. 26 homicide

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County District Attorney has filed criminal charges against a suspect in relation to a Sept. 26 homicide.

News

Link Crews helping out freshmen at Topeka High

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
The “Link Crew” orientation is bringing together freshmen with juniors and seniors to show them the ropes at Topeka High School.

Forecast

Thursday night forecast: Frost possible Friday morning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers and Jeremy Goodwin
Below average through the weekend, warming back up next work week

News

KDOT opens applications for FTA programs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Transportation is now accepting applications for Federal Transit Administration programs.