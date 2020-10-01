Homemade apple pie fundraiser continues at Fort Riley amid COVID-19 restrictions

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - From scratch apple pies, have been a staple to fall activities on Fort Riley for more than 100 years, using a secret recipe to make pies. for the community to buy in support of the Fort Riley Historical and Archaeological Society as part of the Fall Apple Day Festival.

This year the apple pie sales and the Apple Day festival have a new look due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Apple pies have been made using the secret recipe for Libby Custer’s apple pie with crumble topping for more than 100 years.

Two Pie Queens, Katina Jackson and Kristin Jopling, have been entrusted with the secret recipe this year, trading shifts to help oversee the pie making.

Funds raised from the sale of the apple pies are used for college scholarships, community activities and historical preservation projects.

“I can’t think of a better way to start…to start my first 90 days here, at this great installation because I’m a lover of history, and this place has got it all.” Fort Riley, garrison commander, Col. William McKannay says.

“It brings our community closer together, it helps us bridge the gap between the outside community and the military community, so the civilian and the military community can come together.” Historical and Archaeological Society at Fort Riley, 2020 Pie Queen, Kristin Jopling says.

This year’s pies were being made as per the pre-ordered requests, which can be picked up Friday October 2nd from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm and 6:00pm to 9:00pm.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.