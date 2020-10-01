Advertisement

Homemade apple pie fundraiser continues at Fort Riley amid COVID-19 restrictions

2020 Libby Custer Apple Pie making at Fort Riley for Fall Apple Day Festival
2020 Libby Custer Apple Pie making at Fort Riley for Fall Apple Day Festival(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - From scratch apple pies, have been a staple to fall activities on Fort Riley for more than 100 years, using a secret recipe to make pies. for the community to buy in support of the Fort Riley Historical and Archaeological Society as part of the Fall Apple Day Festival.

This year the apple pie sales and the Apple Day festival have a new look due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Apple pies have been made using the secret recipe for Libby Custer’s apple pie with crumble topping for more than 100 years.

Two Pie Queens, Katina Jackson and Kristin Jopling, have been entrusted with the secret recipe this year, trading shifts to help oversee the pie making.

Funds raised from the sale of the apple pies are used for college scholarships, community activities and historical preservation projects.

“I can’t think of a better way to start…to start my first 90 days here, at this great installation because I’m a lover of history, and this place has got it all.” Fort Riley, garrison commander, Col. William McKannay says.

“It brings our community closer together, it helps us bridge the gap between the outside community and the military community, so the civilian and the military community can come together.” Historical and Archaeological Society at Fort Riley, 2020 Pie Queen, Kristin Jopling says.

This year’s pies were being made as per the pre-ordered requests, which can be picked up Friday October 2nd from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm and 6:00pm to 9:00pm.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden’s Johnny Holloway

Updated: 2 hours ago
This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Hayden High’s Johnny Holloway.

Wednesday’s Child - Brandon and Joe

Updated: 2 hours ago
You’ve heard the saying: “Two is better than one.”Well, that’s definitely the case with our Wednesday’s Child this week. Tonight, meet two brothers who hope their small family can join a larger, adoptive one.

KDHE Death Registration Information

Updated: 3 hours ago
KDHE death registration information graph presented by Dr. Lee Norman.

Valley Falls quarantines sports teams, adjusts class schedules

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Valley Falls has quarantined two sports teams and will adjust class schedules to deal with a couple of COVID-19 cases.

Firefighters contain garage fire on SW Clay

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Firefighters contained a structure fire at 1234 SW Clay.

Shawnee Co. locals share how they feel about face masks and other pandemic-related experiences

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
A study conducted by Sleep Standards finds that across different generational groups a discrepancy exists between people believe face masks are a good idea and people who actually practice those beliefs.

Motorcycle rear ended

Updated: 6 hours ago
Shawnee County Sheriff's Office says that a motorcyclist was rear ended at SE 29th & SE Starlite Drive. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

SNSO issues 23 citations in September impaired driving focus

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office issued a total of 23 citations, some with multiple violations, in its September impaired driving focus.

KWO kicks off water photo contest, student poster research

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Water Office is now accepting submissions for its water photo contest and its student poster research.