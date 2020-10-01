Advertisement

Ft. Riley holds virtual Fall Apple Day

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley will host its annual Fall Apple Day Festival virtually on Saturday.

Fort Riley says its virtual Fall Apple Day Festival will begin on Oct. 3 at 11 a.m. on the Fort Riley Fall Apple Day Festival Facebook page.

According to the military base, viewers will have a chance to see the following:

  • Demonstration from the Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard
  • Demonstration from military working dogs
  • Meet the soldiers and civilians of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley
  • M1 tanks
  • Bradley Fighting Vehicles
  • Helicopters

Fort Riley said the 1st Infantry Division Band will also be featured during its virtual festivities.

According to Ft. Riley, no Apple Day would be complete without the pie queens and the Historical and Archaeological Society of Fort Riley. It said HASFR will be selling apple pie by the slice with ice cream at the Custer House near Cavalry Parade Field. It said those that stop by the Custer House during the event will also be able to pick up brochures for a driving tour of historic sites on post.

Fort Riley said the Warrior Zone and Spare Time Interactive Entertainment will both be hosting Fall Apple Day events with patron limits of 75 at each facility.

According to the military base, all other activities are not open to the public but will be part of the virtual celebration.

2020 Fall Apple Day
