TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters contained a structure fire at 1234 SW Clay.

TFD responded to the scene around 5 p.m., and found flames coming from a single story garage. After putting the fire out, a search determined the garage was empty.

TFD says the fire caused about $15,000 in damage, and have yet to determine a cause.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.