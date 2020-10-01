EPD kicks of fifth annual Pink Patch Project

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia Police Department is supporting cancer patients in the month of October.

The Emporia Police Department says during the month of October, it will support cancer patients and raise awareness by wearing pink patches on their uniforms and displaying ribbons on patrol vehicles. It said civilian and investigations staff will wear pink lanyards.

EPD said this is the fifth year for the Pink Patch Project and the hope is to show support for those affected by cancer and encourage regular medical check-ups.

According to EPD, it is recognizing and supporting those affected by all cancers. It said while it recognizes pink is traditionally the color for breast cancer awareness, its intent is to support those with all types of cancer.

EPD said it hopes to encourage residents to have regular medical check-ups. It said early detection is significant in the fight against cancer.

According to the Department, throughout the month of October, all uniformed officers will have the option to wear a uniform shirt with a pink replica of the department’s shoulder patch. It said non-uniformed officers and employees will wear pink EPD lanyards as part of the project.

EPD said new for 2020, patrol vehicles will have a “Support Cancer Awareness” ribbon attached.

According to EPD, the Pink Patch Project to support cancer patients and awareness has become a tradition at the Department. It said the project began in 2016.

“We all know someone affected by cancer and we stand together in this fight against cancer,” said the Emporia Police Department.

