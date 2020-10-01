EEOC holds Breaking Barriers virtual seminar

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WIBW) - The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is holding a virtual regional seminar on Oct. 29.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says it will be holding a virtual regional seminar titled “Breaking Barriers in 2020: The Unseen and Unseen Obstacles to Equal Employment Opportunities.”

The EEOC St. Louis office covers the state of Kansas and is inviting interested residents to register for the Oct. 29 virtual seminar.

The Commission said participants will have the opportunity to learn from EEO experts on important issues in 2020 and how to best prevent and remedy discrimination and harassment in the workplace.

To register for the seminar click here.

For questions on the seminar contact Tori Mroz at 913-551-5697 or Toria.Mroz@eeoc.gov or Debra Finney at 501-324-6372 or Debra.Finney@eeoc.gov.

For more information on the EEOC’s nationwide upcoming seminars, click here.

