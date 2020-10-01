Advertisement

Deputies forced to tase suspect after burglary, pursuit

(KY3)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men are in custody after an active burglary which spurred a vehicle and a foot pursuit.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says two men are in custody after being involved in an active burglary which spurred a vehicle and foot pursuit in southeast Shawnee County.

Sheriff Brian Hill said on Oct. 1, around 6:30 a.m., a homeowner reported two males were possibly burglarizing an outbuilding in the 100 block of southeast Croco Rd. He said deputies arrived and set up a perimeter.

According to the Sheriff, a deputy attempted to stop a red 2002 Honda Accord leaving the area. He said the Honda was towing a person on an ATV that matched the description of the suspect. He said one suspect unhooked the ATV and jumped into the passenger seat of the Honda.

Sheriff Hill said the driver of the Honda failed to stop for deputies and a brief pursuit ensued ending near southeast 2nd and Rice Rd.

According to Sheriff Hill, the driver, Anthony Weems, 21, of Topeka was arrested on the scene. He said the passenger, Jacobe Calvin Jeffrey Quiring-Grier, 19, of Topeka, fled from the car and initiated a foot chase. He said a K9 officer began tracking Quiring-Grier and arrested him a short time later on the levee between southeast Croco Rd. and Rice Rd.

The Sheriff’s Office said a firearm was located on Weems and another firearm was found in the Honda. It said Weems and Quiring-Grier were transported to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning.

While at the LEC, Hill said Quiring-Grier became physically combative and officers were forced to use a taser in order to bring him under control. He said once subdued, AMR was dispatched and a physical welfare check was completed. He said Quiring-Grier was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections after the incident.

According to Hill Quiring-Grier is facing charges of felony theft, burglary, possession of stolen property, flee and elude and batter on a law enforcement officer.

Hill said Weems is facing charges of felony theft, burglary, possession of stolen property and flee and elude.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incident is still under investigation.

Coronavirus

Shawnee Co. remains in moderate zone for Community Transmission Scorecard

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Shawnee County sits at an 8 in the moderate zone for the Shawnee County Health Department Community Transmission and Severity Scorecard for COVID-19.

News

Midday in Kansas

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Midday in Kansas

News

Ohio man pleads guilty to federal drug charge in Kansas

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge in Kansas after he was stopped with over $1 million in his vehicle.

News

Man, 19, arrested in 2017 cold case homicide in Topeka

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Javon A. Smith, 19, of Topeka, was arrested Thursday in connection with a 2017 homicide near S.E. 23rd Street and Bellview Avenue, police said.

News

TFI meets new Vice President of Information Technology

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
TFI is welcoming a new Vice President of Information Technology.

News

Ft. Riley holds virtual Fall Apple Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Fort Riley will host its annual Fall Apple Day Festival virtually on Saturday.

News

EPD kicks of fifth annual Pink Patch Project

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Emporia Police Department is supporting cancer patients in the month of October.

News

$40 million in grants available to support remote learning programs

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chris Fisher
Financial support is now available for Kansas parents struggling to manage their student’s online schooling.

News

Police, sheriff’s office to sponsor 5th annual trunk-or-treat event

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
The fifth annual trunk-or-treat event sponsored by the Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County Sheriff's Office will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, in the football stadium parking lot of Hummer Sports Park, near S.W. 6th Avenue and Randolph.

News

AG Schmidt backs Trump Supreme Court pick

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Attorney General Derek Schmidt is backing confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.