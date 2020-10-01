Deputies forced to tase suspect after burglary, pursuit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men are in custody after an active burglary which spurred a vehicle and a foot pursuit.

Sheriff Brian Hill said on Oct. 1, around 6:30 a.m., a homeowner reported two males were possibly burglarizing an outbuilding in the 100 block of southeast Croco Rd. He said deputies arrived and set up a perimeter.

According to the Sheriff, a deputy attempted to stop a red 2002 Honda Accord leaving the area. He said the Honda was towing a person on an ATV that matched the description of the suspect. He said one suspect unhooked the ATV and jumped into the passenger seat of the Honda.

Sheriff Hill said the driver of the Honda failed to stop for deputies and a brief pursuit ensued ending near southeast 2nd and Rice Rd.

According to Sheriff Hill, the driver, Anthony Weems, 21, of Topeka was arrested on the scene. He said the passenger, Jacobe Calvin Jeffrey Quiring-Grier, 19, of Topeka, fled from the car and initiated a foot chase. He said a K9 officer began tracking Quiring-Grier and arrested him a short time later on the levee between southeast Croco Rd. and Rice Rd.

The Sheriff’s Office said a firearm was located on Weems and another firearm was found in the Honda. It said Weems and Quiring-Grier were transported to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning.

While at the LEC, Hill said Quiring-Grier became physically combative and officers were forced to use a taser in order to bring him under control. He said once subdued, AMR was dispatched and a physical welfare check was completed. He said Quiring-Grier was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections after the incident.

According to Hill Quiring-Grier is facing charges of felony theft, burglary, possession of stolen property, flee and elude and batter on a law enforcement officer.

Hill said Weems is facing charges of felony theft, burglary, possession of stolen property and flee and elude.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incident is still under investigation.

