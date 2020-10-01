Advertisement

DA makes charges in Sept. 26 homicide

(Topeka Police Department | WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County District Attorney has filed criminal charges against a suspect in relation to a Sept. 26 homicide.

Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay says he has filed criminal charges against Jason Michael Thomas in relation to a homicide on Sept. 26.

According to Kagay, on Sept. 26, law officials were called to 321 SW Roosevelt at around 2:47 a.m. in response to a shooting. He said upon arrival officers found Matthew Pressler suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. He said Pressler died on the scene.

Kagay said occupants of the residence reported the suspect, who was later identified as Thomas, arrived in a vehicle in front of the house and Pressler went outside onto the porch. He said Thomas, who had previously treated to shoot at the house, exited the vehicle with a firearm in his hand and exchanged gunshots with Pressler, who was also armed.

According to Kagay, Thomas fled the scene and was later taken into custody by law enforcement officials.

Kagay said he is charging Thomas with the following:

  • First Degree Murder, Committed During an Inherently Dangerous Felony
  • Intentional Second Degree Murder
  • Criminal Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Dwelling
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon
  • Criminal Threat
  • Aggravated Assault

Kagay said Thomas is being held on a $1 million bond and his case is awaiting a scheduling conference.

According to Kagay, the Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation of the case and anyone with information related to these or similar crimes should report that information immediately.

