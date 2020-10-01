Advertisement

Brown Co. Sheriff warns of mail scam

Another scam is circulating the area, according to Brown County Sheriff John Merchant.
Another scam is circulating the area, according to Brown County Sheriff John Merchant.(Brown County Sheriff's Office)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another scam is circulating the area, according to Brown County Sheriff John Merchant.

Brown County residents have reported receiving a letter telling them a relative has died and left them several million dollars in the form of a life insurance policy. The letter instructs the recipient to email a person who has all of the necessary paperwork to process the policy and provide payment. It also requests a “high level” of confidentiality.

Sheriff Merchant is warning recipients not to respond to the letter, and to dispose of it immediately.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Allstate insures Lyft drivers across Kansas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Allstate Insurance Company is now providing commercial auto coverage to Lyft drivers across the state of Kansas.

News

EEOC holds Breaking Barriers virtual seminar

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is holding a virtual regional seminar on Oct. 29.

Coronavirus

Shawnee Co. remains in moderate zone for Community Transmission Scorecard

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Shawnee County sits at an 8 in the moderate zone for the Shawnee County Health Department Community Transmission and Severity Scorecard for COVID-19.

News

Ohio man pleads guilty to federal drug charge in Kansas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge in Kansas after he was stopped with over $1 million in his vehicle.

Latest News

News

Deputies forced to tase suspect after burglary, pursuit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Two men are in custody after an active burglary which spurred a vehicle and a foot pursuit.

News

Man, 19, arrested in 2017 cold case homicide in Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Javon A. Smith, 19, of Topeka, was arrested Thursday in connection with a 2017 homicide near S.E. 23rd Street and Bellview Avenue, police said.

News

TFI meets new Vice President of Information Technology

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
TFI is welcoming a new Vice President of Information Technology.

News

Ft. Riley holds virtual Fall Apple Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Fort Riley will host its annual Fall Apple Day Festival virtually on Saturday.

News

EPD kicks of fifth annual Pink Patch Project

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Emporia Police Department is supporting cancer patients in the month of October.

News

$40 million in grants available to support remote learning programs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chris Fisher
Financial support is now available for Kansas parents struggling to manage their student’s online schooling.