Brown Co. Sheriff warns of mail scam

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another scam is circulating the area, according to Brown County Sheriff John Merchant.

Brown County residents have reported receiving a letter telling them a relative has died and left them several million dollars in the form of a life insurance policy. The letter instructs the recipient to email a person who has all of the necessary paperwork to process the policy and provide payment. It also requests a “high level” of confidentiality.

Sheriff Merchant is warning recipients not to respond to the letter, and to dispose of it immediately.

