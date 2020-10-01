Advertisement

Brown Co. Sheriff warns of mail scam

A scam is circulating brown county in the form of a letter.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown County Sheriff is warning of yet another scam, this time coming through the mail.

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant says another scam is circulating an area in the form of a letter being mailed to residents.

According to Sheriff Merchant, the letter informs residents that they have a relative that has died and has left them millions of dollars in the form of a life insurance policy. He said the letter even shows a real relative of the resident’s name.

Sheriff Merchant said the letter directs the resident to contact a person via email who has all of the necessary paperwork to process the policy and provide immediate payment. He said it also requests a “high level” of confidentiality.

The Brown Co. Sheriff said he is urging everyone to throw these letters in the trash and to not respond to them in any way.

According to Sheriff Merchant, one person said the name fo the deceased was in fact a distant relative which they though ensured credibility. He said some family members then became involved and spoke with an attorney who was informed of the scam.

