$40 million in grants available to support remote learning programs

(AP Images)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Financial support is now available for Kansas parents struggling to manage their student’s online schooling.

Governor Laura Kelly’s office announced $40 million has been allocated to help support remote learning programs for school-age children.

The program will help address the learning and supervision needs of school-age children who cannot attend class in-person because of the pandemic.

Governor Kelly says the grant will help parents continue to work while their children are learning from home.

Those eligible include school-age programs, KDHE-licensed child care providers, and other out-of-home care and education services.

To apply, click here.

