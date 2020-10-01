$40 million in grants available to support remote learning programs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Financial support is now available for Kansas parents struggling to manage their student’s online schooling.

Governor Laura Kelly’s office announced $40 million has been allocated to help support remote learning programs for school-age children.

The program will help address the learning and supervision needs of school-age children who cannot attend class in-person because of the pandemic.

Governor Kelly says the grant will help parents continue to work while their children are learning from home.

Those eligible include school-age programs, KDHE-licensed child care providers, and other out-of-home care and education services.

To apply, click here.

