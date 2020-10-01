30th Judicial District Nominating Commission nominates for to judge vacancy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 30th Judicial District Nominating Commission has sent four nominations to Governor Laura Kelly to fill a vacant judge seat.

Kansas Courts says the 30th Judicial District Nominating Commission has sent the names of four nominees for a district judge to Governor Laura Kelly, who now has 60 days to decide who will fill the Sumner County vacancy created when Judge R. Scott McQuin retired on Aug. 5.

According to the Court, the nominating commission interviewed seven nominees on Sept. 30, in Wellington.

The Court said the 30th Judicial District is made up of Barber, Harper, Kingman, Pratt and Sumner Counties.

According to the Court, the nominees are as follows:

Shawn R. DeJarnett, Wellington, city attorney for Derby and Wellington and private practice lawyer;

Timothy J. Henry, Cheney, retired public defender;

Chrystal L. Krier, Wichita, private practice lawyer; and

Gaten T. Wood, Sharon, county attorney for Barber County, counselor and city attorney for Medicine Lodge, and private practice lawyer.

According to Kansas law, nominees for district judge must be at least 30 years old, a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years and a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding office.

The Court said after seeing one year in office, the new judge will have to stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. It said if retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

According to the Court, the 30th Judicial District Nominating Commission is composed of Supreme Court Justice Eric Rosen as the nonvoting chair, Melvin Matlock of Belle Plaine, Sidney Burkholder of Harper, Elaine Esparza of Harper, Lance Dixon of Kingman, Gregory Grafman of Kingman, Justin Goodno of Kiowa, Hannah Brass of Medicine Lodge, Alan Goering of Medicine Lodge, Robert Eisenhauer of Pratt and Jason Roberts of Pratt.

